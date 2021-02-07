 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Law enforcement oft treated unfairly
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Law enforcement oft treated unfairly

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to the editor stock

It's a tragedy when people from other regions come to communities and commit crimes. Law enforcement are doing their jobs when they capture criminals. Then when they stand before magistrates they are bonded out, negotiated a plea, and then go to re-offend. If criminals from other regions are allowed to flow freely and do whatever against our laws ... why have rules?

It's wrong to ridicule police for protecting and serving our communities, and risking their lives to save ours. It is important to recognize that all law enforcement officers are not out to destroy minorities, and many men and women in law enforcement are trying to go home to their families, too.

As citizens we also have an obligation to be vigilant and report suspicious criminals activity, and have our cameras pointed towards criminals — not the police.

Carolyn Scott, Schererville

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts