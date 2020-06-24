LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Lawlessness should not be tolerated in our cities

Yes, the death of George Floyd by policemen was appalling and definitely should not have happened. Those who caused his death are being charged and justice will be done.

But many of the protesters need to answer for the injustices they have inflicted on innocent citizens in the name of George Floyd. For example: What is the point and where is the justice for business owners whose stores were looted and burned? Their livelihoods are destroyed. Where is the justice for the assaults and murders of policemen who had nothing to do with Floyd’s death? Where is the justice for citizens living in their now-destroyed communities?