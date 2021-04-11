 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leaders ignore wetland losses
urgent

My wife and I moved to Munster in December 2020. Our new home had an existing above ground pool with cover. In spring of last year, a pair of ducks would come and visit, and swim in the water collected on the cover. We tore down the pool earlier this year, but a hole remains to be filled where the deep end of the pool had been. Yesterday, the same pair of ducks returned to visit. The state of Indiana just OK'd the filling in of all wetlands not protected by the federal EPA — 85% of all wetlands in Indiana have or will disappear because of our state leaders. I used to think they were all "C" students who had good enough personalities to get elected. I'm now convinced they were all D and F students, if they ever completed high school.

Robert Nelson, Munster

