LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Learn from the sacrifice of those fallen

As Memorial Day weekend has passed, I wonder if any of my fellow citizens have learned anything from the sacrifices that were made by a few for the many. It is sad to believe that less than 1% of Americans enlist in the military. Maybe that is why so few ever want to be a first responder. Maybe, the idea of putting others first is distasteful or unacceptable in a society were individuals care only about themselves.

We look around Northwest Indiana you can see people hurting, people hungry, and those in need of some support to allow them to live. But do we reach out to those individuals, no, we look down on them and thank God its not us. But what would God think of those who had the ability and resources to help but refused to do so. I understand that we as a society can't help everyone, everywhere, but can we help just one neighbor this week, and maybe next week we can help just one more person. If every company, government agency and nonprofit asked their employees to donate a few hours each month to help a senior citizen clean their yard or fix a wheelchair ramp, how much better our neighborhoods would be? If we asked our government officials to get out from behind their desks and really putting in some sweat equity, maybe they would understand that change, change of all types starts with one person. Let's remember the sacrifices made by the few for the many and lets be part of those willing to sacrifice.