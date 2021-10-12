LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Legislators are incompetent

It's hard to accept how stupid our national legislators are. Each year Congress approves a budget for all government departments and agencies, but it sets the tax rates so low that it fails to collect enough money to cover the expenses which it authorized. So instead of raising the debt limit, our fiscally conservative members threaten to shut down the government. "Bad, bad for trying to spend the money that we authorized you to spend," they say.
If the government does shut down, will senators and representatives still get their monthly checks?
Andrew Hunter, Valparaiso