 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Legislators are incompetent
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Legislators are incompetent

2019 Letters to the editor stock

It's hard to accept how stupid our national legislators are. Each year Congress approves a budget for all government departments and agencies, but it sets the tax rates so low that it fails to collect enough money to cover the expenses which it authorized. So instead of raising the debt limit, our fiscally conservative members threaten to shut down the government. "Bad, bad for trying to spend the money that we authorized you to spend," they say.

If the government does shut down, will senators and representatives still get their monthly checks?

Andrew Hunter, Valparaiso

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts