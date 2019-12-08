So, Indiana State Rep. Ed Soliday, in his Nov. 24 guest column, is putting the record straight on the state of education in Indiana, is he?
I wonder where he’s getting his “facts” from? Several years ago, the state pushed its nose in and eliminated nearly every item that teachers are allowed to bargain for. Yet they’ll insist that education is local.
The state also eliminated “step pay,” the one way that a teacher might be able to almost keep up with the cost of living increases.
I haven’t talked to any teacher friends about this, but I can only imagine that I’d be hard pressed to find very many that have a classroom of only 23 students. Or many of them that are making the average salary of $54,846. Good Lord, man, take the time to look at some of the starting salaries for new teachers.
I shake my head at you, Rep. Soliday. You are the one who is making misleading statements.
Actually, who knows, you might personally like to see teachers’ salaries and working conditions improve. What you and the rest of your “super majority” don’t like is that teachers are represented by unions, who look out for them and fight for them. The teachers certainly cannot expect the majority of the General Assembly to look out for them.
But then, of course, you have to vote along party lines. Heaven forbid any of you have the guts to cross your leadership.
Yes, the General Assembly threw a bunch of money into education in this budget. Did it accomplish everything it should have? I guess it didn’t. That’s why so many people are still unhappy. I guess the legislators are.
Thomas Hoffman, Dyer