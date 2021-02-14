LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Legislators target public education

The attack on public education by our legislators is damaging and insulting to employees in public schools, students and their communities and I am asking you to help put a halt to it.

The legislation being introduced in this session is an attempt to weaken and potentially destroy public education.

SB 251 attempts to weaken teacher voices by making it more difficult for unions to collect dues. It also puts an additional burden on payroll departments in public schools.

HB 1005, SB 412 and SB 413 take money away from public schools and diverts funds to private schools and includes ineffective virtual schools. These bills also offer more funding to families who earn much more than the state median. This includes diverting referendum funds, intended to support public schools, to private schools.

HB 1397 would cut funding for CTE classes.

Many people are aware that from 2008-2018 Indiana disinvested $8 billion in public education.

The governor knows, but maybe you don’t know that the cuts to the 2020 budget included a cut of more than $107 million to poverty-related funding.