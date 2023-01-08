LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Letter of thanks

On Dec. 14, I traveled to Valparaiso with our Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz, Fire Chief Galen Logan, Assistant Fire Chief Craig Green and Mobile Integrated Health Director Nick Green to meet with Valparaiso Assistant Police Chief Michael DeHaven and Sam Burgett to learn about their police department social worker program, as we investigate these opportunities for Monticello.

We had a wonderful discussion and were referred to the Viking Chili Bowl as a place for lunch. They were right, we had a wonderful meal and great service.

When I asked for the check we were very surprised to learn that someone had covered our bill.

I reached out to our hosts to share our thanks and learned they knew nothing about it but they were not surprised at the generosity of the people there.

I want to personally thank the person/people that paid for our meal. This "gift" speaks so well of your community and the customers and staff of Viking Chili Bowl.

We thank you for your generosity, and wish everyone a very safe, successful, and Happy New Year!

Cathy Gross, mayor of Monticello