LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Letters straight out of Dem playbook

"I know everyone here will march to the Capitol to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

And as President Trump spoke those words to the assembled crowd on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., the left-wing thugs of Antifa and BLM had already broken into the Capitol building, the warnings of which Congressional leaders and the D.C. police ignored.

The heated responses from Highland and Schererville to my recent Times letter are straight out of the Democrat playbook.

The insidious plan goes something like this:

Trump supposedly incited his followers to violence by claiming the 2020 election was stolen. Now, any individual or organization who dares to present the evidence — and there's a mountain of it — of last November's well-coordinated and documented election fraud is also inciting violence and must be silenced.

One of the letters even seeks to intimidate the Times for presenting information that helps "debunk" (a favorite leftist term) the Democrat narrative.