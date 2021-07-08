LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Lies about Critical Race Theory

This is in response to "Milley needs to go" (July 1). In his letter to the editor, the writer starts off with an untruth: “Critical Race Theory theorizes that white people in this country are in rage due to the existence of non-whites in our society.” Obviously, he didn’t read the Times’ very good piece entitled “The buzz behind critical race theory” (June 29). It states exactly what I read of CRT when I was in grad school: “’[CRT is] simply about telling a more complete story of who we are.’” This quote is from Kimberle Crenshaw, the executive director of the African Policy Forum. She and several others wrote, "Words that Wound", which is a good starting place as to what is CRT.