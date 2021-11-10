LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Losing the COVID-19 battle

Since when is it government overreach to try to protect our citizens? In WWII we accepted without whimpering ration cards, anything it took to win the war. Republicans and Democrats worked together to win the war. How strange, different now.

More than 750,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, including about 50,000 announced since the start of October, a huge proportion unnecessarily. Is that not a war worth winning? One party trying to win that war is deprecated, one fighting against winning is portrayed virtuous.

Simple measures like wearing face masks is deprecated, even vilified. “If our neighbors, our own family’s health even, those lives jeopardized so be it. We have our rights.” Freedom means doing anything we like. Doctors and nurses exist to treat us when we fail to get vaccinated, to jeopardize their own, their family’s life. We do not listen to, believe in doctors until we get sick.

Does not government exist to protect us from deadly harm? Why do some politicians rail against what is known to win a war that could be won? I personally do not understand or worse yet, maybe I do.

Gordon Wilder, Merrillville

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0