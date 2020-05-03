LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mandate safeguards if serious about protecting people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In opening America, the Republicans are only thinking of the stay-at-home shareholder class who profit when businesses are operating. But there’s been no mention from them at all about vulnerable workers who are being called back to workplaces where “guidelines” will be ignored and mask wearing is ridiculed.

They give lip service to “protecting the vulnerable” but give zero details about how they will protect those workers who are over 50, diabetic, asthmatic, obese or prone to chronic respiratory illness. Other than the harsh “stay home if you’re scared” there’s been no response for those who are actually vulnerable to this virus but are young enough and financially need to hold jobs.

There’s been no assignation of liability to those who negligently and recklessly shed deadly virus on vulnerable people. Trump has suggested a liability shield for businesses to protect them from lawsuits. I’m ready to go back to work as much as anyone but please think of the safety of the worker. Mandate precautions if you’re serious about “protecting” people.

Maureen Mattingly, Evansville

