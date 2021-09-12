 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mask lawsuit ridiculous
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mask lawsuit ridiculous

Really, you're suing the Portage School district over a mask mandate that reduces the spread of COVID-19 to each and every student, staff and student family members? Reading that article is sickening ... those parents need to get off their pedestal and think about their role in society.

The mask mandate is for the health of the greater good, have they not read about all the cases running through the school districts? My boss, vaccinated, caught COVID-19 from his children and lapsing on mask wearing. Fortunately his recovery was swift!

It is a minor inconvenience, yes, but exponentially better than the flip side. I have even gone back to wearing a mask while working out at the Y, now that a group of oblivious adolescents decided to start going in at 5 a.m.

Greg Whelan, Hobart

