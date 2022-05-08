LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mayor correct to fire housing authority commissionrers

The shame of this delay of duties is that the people who this program was designed to assist are the ones who are hurt the most.

Management principle: if you have an employee, either paid or volunteer, that does not have the skill set required terminate or move them to a position they can do no harm. If you are an employee who is in over your head, say so and move to another job or position.

This current situation of the Michigan City Housing Authority is a loser for all concerned. Who are paying these folks? Taxpayers? In a for-profit company, they would not last six months. Sub-standard housing is a drag on the entire LaPorte County.

The mayor is to be commended for having the integrity to do something. Even when principals have been given notice via HUD audits of deficiencies for over six years.

The situation borders on fraud and corruption. Not to mention incompetence. Would additional training help? Again, the main victims are the families that this program was meant to help.

As citizens, our only recourse is to vote the housing board members out of office.

Another principle: If you tolerate bad behavior, you get more of the same. Wait six years for improvement? Not acceptable.

And to reelect a mayor who has the integrity to take action. Mayor Parry is doing his job.

George Dobie, LaPorte

