LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Media should report Dems' divisiveness, Trump's initiatives

The number of two-parent, African American families living in poverty is 12%; with only one parent at home, the poverty rate skyrockets to 45%. So why is Black Lives Matter, according to its website, determined to "disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure?"
Why are they working to destroy the traditional family unit that clearly helps Black families succeed? This is incredibly frustrating to conservatives who want to see our fellow citizens achieve the American Dream.
Americans had seen great progress in race relations since the 1960s, overwhelmingly electing the first African American president in 2008. But within a month after his inauguration, Barack Obama's self-described "wingman," Attorney General Eric Holder, attacked Americans as "a nation of cowards" in discussing racial issues. After that, it was all downhill.
Eighty-two percent of immigrants who come to America are people of color, which exposes the lie that America is a racist nation. Yet, from his basement hideout, the enfeebled Joe Biden is again attacking the president as racist, while endangering inner city communities by supporting the reckless "defund the police" movement.
Also, in a 2012 speech to a largely black audience, "Mr. Nice Guy" Biden attacked Mitt Romney and the GOP, gleefully saying, "They're gonna put y'all back in chains!" Clearly, the divisive rhetoric of Biden and Holder contributed to the decline in race relations during the Obama years.
President Trump continues his excellent work with business and civic leaders from Black and Hispanic communities at the White House on a range of important issues. So why aren't we hearing about it in the media?
Larry Rapchak, Whiting
