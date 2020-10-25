LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Media suppresses news putting Trump in a favorable light

Have you heard about President Trump's three Nobel Peace Prize nominations for his recent landmark Middle East peace deal? Or his major investments in historic black colleges and opportunity zones for minority communities?

How about the newly released FBI documents from 2016 proving Hillary Clinton created the Russian collusion hoax to "vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming Russian interference?" American voters are being betrayed by the corrupt media's suppression of these stories to destroy your faith in the president.

Joe Biden is a puppet, controlled by his pact with socialist Bernie Sanders and his radical supporters. If elected, expect:

• Massive tax hikes ($4 trillion).

• The destruction of Medicare, due to Biden and Harris' promise (June 27, 2019) to provide free health care for illegal immigrants.

• Skyrocketing energy and gasoline prices, due to the dismantling of our energy industry to implement the reckless Green New Deal.

• Defunding of police and the continued threat of mob violence in our communities.

• Elimination of school choice.