Doctors and hospitals love Medicare and so do seniors. You call up, make an appointment, check into an office, see the doctor, and only stop at the desk going out if you want to make another appointment. Otherwise you just walk out. Can’t be much simpler than that. Currently, Americans rank 26 out of 35 as far as life expectancy within the major industrialized countries and our life expectancy has decreased in the last two years. The sooner we have ”Medicare for All” the better off the country will be. If Medicare is so bad, why aren't seniors clamoring to get rid of this socialist program?
Robert Rusbasan, Dyer