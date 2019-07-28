If Merrillville officials want to borrow money so badly, why not work with the owner of the old Century Mall to remodel it for a convention center. He has reached out to the town council with plans. The Region can certainly use it, and it will spark other development in the area with little impact to residential areas, as well as increase the tax base. Seems like all of the council's efforts is on borrowing $24 million to build a community center. That is a wonderful idea, but spending that much on an unproven concept that will certainly have unforeseen ongoing expenses seems excessive. Why not build that in stages and use some of the loan to assist with the convention center. Seems like a priority check is in order, not to mention a long-term master plan for the town. Oh, and can we get the street lights working again please?
Rick Bella, Merrillville