LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Merrillville should add trails, walkways

Merrillville now has access to The American Rescue Plan Funding. I propose that part of this money be used to build trails/walkways to businesses in our town. There is a real need in Merrillville for access to shopping, schools and businesses by pedestrians and bicyclists. U.S. 30 and Broadway have no walkways or trails. There is also no way to cross these busy streets on foot or bicycle without risk of injury. I believe that adding ways to cross these roads and travel along them would add to the appeal of our town. Joining The Erie Lackawanna, Chesapeake & Ohio, and Oak Savannah trails to our shopping, hotel and restaurant areas is a great use for some of this money and will build on our future as a travel destination.

Robert Litavecz, Merrillville

