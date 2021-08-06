LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Michigan City resident upset

Michigan City has become a total ghetto. The mayor Duane Perry talks a good game but has done nothing to fix this place up. There is a certain "element" that is ruining this place just like they do every major American city. This place will be another Gary in two more years if they have their way.

Michigan City is a real dump with trash everywhere and run down shabby old houses. The last thing we need is more Section 8 types doing more damage. Michigan City needs to be gentrified so classy people can move in and the gangbangers and drug dealers can be pushed out. And we can have decent people live here who take pride in their homes as well as their neighborhoods.