LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Milley needs to go
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Milley needs to go

Gen. Mark Milley is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Pentagon's direct advisor to the President. He testified to the congress that he welcomes the teaching of Critical Race Theory in military academies. Critical Race Theory theorizes that white people in this country are in a rage due to the existence of non-whites in our society.

Personally I don't know anyone who feels this way. It's a theory like the flat Earth theory. It's being promoted by Marxists in our schools. Marxism has always needed to create friction in the society of a target country to gain traction.

Milley defends his stance by saying he has studied many un-American philosophies in order to understand potential enemies. This is different. General Milley himself states that he want's to understand "White Rage" a major belief of the promoters of Critical Race Theory. He say this as if he believes "White Rage" is real. He even believes this had a hand in the demonstration at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

If Milley looks at white Americans as potential enemies based on their skin color he needs to be fired. What's even more scary is that he thinks the American people are so stupid that they don't know the difference between studying an enemy's beliefs and indoctrination of our military in Marxist beliefs.

Either way he needs to be fired.

Leon Gamino, Hammond

