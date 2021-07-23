LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Missing the 'good old days'

Nostalgia. What is it? Do you need to be old to be nostalgic? What about being nostalgic about 2019? 2010? 1990? 1970?

I tell people it’s all there, we just haven’t opened the “right drawer in the right file cabinet.”

We shield our minds from the tougher times, the unhappy times, the lonely times. It’s like a TV movie where a man gets on his commuter train to go home and his stop is now a time in a town from his childhood days – carefree, a bit slower pace, a little simpler.

It doesn’t matter if we were born 70, 50, or 30 years ago, I believe we all look back to those times. Look at Facebook groups that reflect those times. There are thousands of followers. I think there would be more if people knew of them.

Look I enjoy my iPhone and go crazy when I can’t find it. I’m like a teenager without a radio or record player.

Yes the “good old days” maybe didn’t have flat screen TVs with hundreds of stations, computers to look up subjects, cyber money, and iPhones. But I did know when the news was on, read about subjects from books at the library, knew where my money was and how much I had, and wasn’t likely to knock someone over walking down the street as I’m looking at my phone.

Stephen Vamos, Crown Point

