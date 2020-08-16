LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: More minority organ donors sought to fill multicultural needs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month (NMDAM), and we are uniting with one voice and one vision to save and heal lives. We celebrate NMDAM to: highlight the need for organ donors within multicultural communities; provide donation education; encourage donor registration; and promote healthy living and disease prevention to decrease the need for transplantation.

Did you know that African Americans, Hispanic/Latino Americans, Asian Americans, Hawaiian natives/Pacific Islanders, and American Indians/Alaskan Natives make up 60% of all people on the national organ transplant waiting list?

Although organ transplants can be successful regardless of the race or ethnicity of the donor and recipient, there is a greater chance of longer-term survival if the shared genetic background of the donor and recipient are closely matched. That is why we all benefit when individuals of multicultural backgrounds sign up as organ, eye and tissue donors. In fact, 39,719 people, including more than 18,000 racial and ethnic minorities, received the gift of life in 2019, thanks to individuals who said “yes” to organ donation.