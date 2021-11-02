LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: More needed in LaPorte County

Election season is here, and the voters will have no shortage of attention. Residents will get to witness a buffet of personalities by those running for office. Being a political candidate will supercharge the egos of some and give others the endurance of a superhero. Unfortunately, when some of them get into office they become sluggish and there are no signs of life or progress. Residents are left to deal with the capricious attitudes of politicians, and a “do as I say not as I do” mentality.

There is legitimacy to this observation because LaPorte County has suffered the same fate for the past two years. To date, no one from the prosecutor’s office or the Michigan City mayor’s office has publicly addressed the resident’s public health and safety concerns.

The prosecutor’s office has the available staff and the flexibility to do more. John Lake hired his wife to work for him. He should utilize her to generate plans and strategies for funding research and to secure grant monies. Additional resources can help reduce the burden on police officers and assist people with substance abuse problems get treatment. Overdose emergency calls and deaths are up from last year in our county. Porter County has four addiction treatment centers and LaPorte County does not have any.