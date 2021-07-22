LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: More recognition needed

I read the July 16 Times article regarding the renaming of the Geminus building to honor Robert Krumwied, the co-founder of the management services corporation. While I do not begrudge Mr. Krumwied's recognition for his dedication to the human services field in Northwest Indiana, I was disappointed that the article failed to make one mention of the other co-founder. Lee Strawhun. Mr. Strawhun became the founder and president of the Southlake Center for Mental Health before Mr. Krumwied became the CEO of the Tri-City Community Mental Center, and since Southlake's inception in 1976, worked tirelessly for 16 years to help make the Geminus Corporation and comprehensive behavioral health services become a reality in Northwest Indiana.