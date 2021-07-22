 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: More recognition needed
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: More recognition needed

I read the July 16 Times article regarding the renaming of the Geminus building to honor Robert Krumwied, the co-founder of the management services corporation. While I do not begrudge Mr. Krumwied's recognition for his dedication to the human services field in Northwest Indiana, I was disappointed that the article failed to make one mention of the other co-founder. Lee Strawhun. Mr. Strawhun became the founder and president of the Southlake Center for Mental Health before Mr. Krumwied became the CEO of the Tri-City Community Mental Center, and since Southlake's inception in 1976, worked tirelessly for 16 years to help make the Geminus Corporation and comprehensive behavioral health services become a reality in Northwest Indiana.

Again, I am glad to see recognition of Mr. Krumwied's work, but would love to see Mr. Strawhun's efforts recognized also. Another shout-out should go to the hard work and dedication of the 42 initial staff members who left their respective mental health center to become one dedicated team to support Mr. Krumwied's and Mr. Strawhun's efforts.

Paula Jusko, Crown Point

