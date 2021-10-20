LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mrvan column shows disconnect

Recent opinion columns in the Forum section clearly set forth the current disconnect between our Democrat majority representatives and American businesses and taxpayers.

Our highly experienced, first-term Democrat U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan extols the various government hand out programs that he supports. Yet one word is missing in Mrvan's article: taxpayer. He writes that one of his goals as our elected representative is to "grow our regional economy with good paying jobs." Apparently Mrvan believes that spending trillions of taxpayer dollars in government hand out programs is good for our economy and somehow will lead to job growth.

Contrast Mrvan's essay with Scott Shellady's column. Shellady, a financial analyst with 34 years experience, writes that pouring money into the economy with government handouts will only lead to inflation and the recent dismal job growth reports we are seeing.

He continues that, unlike American businesses, the government doesn't know how to make money, but rather only how to redistribute money that it takes in the form of taxes.

The next time Mrvan is reviewing a Democrat drafted spending proposal, before he rubber stamps his approval, I ask him to consider the following: