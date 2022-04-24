LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mrvan hasn't earned my primary vote

Prices are going up, but the federal minimum wage hasn’t gone up in 13 years. That’s the longest stagnation since the 1930s. Whatever is causing the current inflationary cycle, it is not high wages! Congressman Mrvan needs to introduce a bill already. Raising the minimum wage also tends to raise wages across the board.

So far this term, I must have called Mrvan’s office about 10 times and never talked to a human. (Doesn’t someone need that job?) Several months after going to Washington, he sends me a form letter saying he just got to Washington and so he can’t state his position on anything.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any information about Mrvan’s Democratic primary challenger Richard Fantin, either. Still, I worry about Mrvan becoming our next Visclosky — sliding for a lifetime in this “safe Democratic” IN-1 congressional seat.

Shouldn’t the person who sits there actually have to stand up once in a while and do something important?

Buddy Bell, Hammond

