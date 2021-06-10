LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mrvan ignores emails over migrants

This letter is in regards to recently knighted and elected 1st District U.S. Congressman from Indiana, Frank Mrvan. Several e-mails were sent to the congressman via his government website concerning an issue needing urgent resolution. My concern was/is with regard to the massive uncontrolled influx of illegal migrants from the Central American “triangle” countries (and others much farther distant). We are being overwhelmed with mostly uneducated, no skills migrants who can not support themselves in a high skills era. These migrants have needs which they expect taxpayers here to supply. How many more apple pickers, ag workers, gardeners, etc. can we possibly absorb? Unfortunately these concerns are seemingly in opposition to the position Mrvan and his Democrat colleagues uphold.