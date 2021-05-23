LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mrvan Jr. shows little leadership

Frank Mrvan Jr. has now shown himself to be no leader but a rubber stamp follower of the loony Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and the squad by voting to launch another witch hunt into the so-called " insurrection" of Jan. 6. Dems are treating a bunch of idiots taking selfies in the Capitol as the same as John Brown's assault on Harper's Ferry and firing on Fort Sumter. This all in the quest to portray their political opposition as terrorists. This is because the Democrats have no idea how to move the country in a positive direction.