 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mrvan Jr. shows little leadership
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mrvan Jr. shows little leadership

2019 Letters to the editor stock

Frank Mrvan Jr. has now shown himself to be no leader but a rubber stamp follower of the loony Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and the squad by voting to launch another witch hunt into the so-called " insurrection" of Jan. 6. Dems are treating a bunch of idiots taking selfies in the Capitol as the same as John Brown's assault on Harper's Ferry and firing on Fort Sumter. This all in the quest to portray their political opposition as terrorists. This is because the Democrats have no idea how to move the country in a positive direction.

Mrvan campaigned that he would go to Washington to advocate for the people of Northwest Indiana. He has demonstrated that he goes along to get along. I guess in the end he just wants to serve himself in a quest to be a long-term politician in the service of those in control.

Leon Gamino, Hammond

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts