 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mrvan not consistent
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mrvan not consistent

2019 Letters to the editor stock

I was encouraged to read the Times Oct. 17 article when Congressman Mrvan said, “I am grateful for my years of experience as a public official to help the most vulnerable among us and individuals who often through no fault of their own find themselves at the margins and need their government to be responsive to their situation.”

However, I read that he voted for H.R. 3755, the bill to allow abortions up to delivery. One congresswoman said the bill “eliminates nearly all pro-life protections for the unborn on both the state and federal levels. In short, this bill ignores the humanity of unborn children and their mothers while fast-tracking the use of barbaric abortion procedures.”

Congressman Mrvan, is voting to abort babies “up to delivery” what you call “protecting the most vulnerable”? Who is more vulnerable than a baby in the womb? Is that being "responsive to their situation"?

Tim Bucher, Valparaiso

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts