LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mrvan not consistent

I was encouraged to read the Times Oct. 17 article when Congressman Mrvan said, “I am grateful for my years of experience as a public official to help the most vulnerable among us and individuals who often through no fault of their own find themselves at the margins and need their government to be responsive to their situation.”

However, I read that he voted for H.R. 3755, the bill to allow abortions up to delivery. One congresswoman said the bill “eliminates nearly all pro-life protections for the unborn on both the state and federal levels. In short, this bill ignores the humanity of unborn children and their mothers while fast-tracking the use of barbaric abortion procedures.”

Congressman Mrvan, is voting to abort babies “up to delivery” what you call “protecting the most vulnerable”? Who is more vulnerable than a baby in the womb? Is that being "responsive to their situation"?

Tim Bucher, Valparaiso

