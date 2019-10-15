Dear Munster voters, it recently struck me that key to our daily lives are the decisions made by our Town Council — the 45th and Calumet project, Munster Train Initiative, access to the Town Council, continuation of business subsidies by the town, a looming ~$2 million revenue shortfall.
Recent voter turnout tells us that less than 14% of registered voters actually vote every 4 years for this critical decision-making body. This November there are 3 vacant spots — due to retiring council members. Munster residents should actively chose who these new members are.
Are the candidates running going to be more of the same, will they underperform, will they make Town Council more accessible? We all need to have a voice in this election. No matter your ward, you get to vote for each member on the council — there are three competitive races that offer voters choice for the first time in many election cycles.
You have free articles remaining.
Please vote this fall, please be informed and read each candidate's questionnaire submitted to the NWI Times. Early voting has begun.
Jonathan Funston, Munster