LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Munster police chief's comments concerning

I am disappointed at the apparent lack of concern shown by Munster Police Chief Steve Scheckel for our police department and our town in general. His recent comments across various news outlets are very concerning. His attempts to recruit insubordinate officers disobeying the vaccine mandate in Chicago bring into question his abilities as a leader.

Interviews given by Chief Scheckel to Fox News and other news sources seem to be attempts to politicize our police department. Welcoming individuals who refuse to follow rules within their own departments can only mean future problems if they are hired as employees in our town.

Perhaps Chief Scheckel does not realize COVID-19 is currently killing more law enforcement officers than any other threat faced in the line of duty. This statistic is available across a myriad of sources.

Munster currently has one of the highest vaccination rates (77.5% of eligible individuals 12 and over) in the state of Indiana. Instead of that being a source of pride for Chief Scheckel, it appears he has chosen to further politicize the pandemic and potentially put our police officers and residents at risk.

Mike Wachala, Munster

