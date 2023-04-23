Recently a writer to the NWI Times compared the Lowell school referendum to the Munster referendum currently being proposed to residents. After investigating the basis for this referendum in Munster Schools, there are no apparent links to pressure from the NEA national teachers' union.

Munster has spent the past eight years correcting deficit spending by a previous school board. Two previous successful referenda have enabled the new school board and administration to maintain Munster's status among the top rated schools in Indiana, without additional state funding due to tax caps.

The 2023 referendum will not increase taxes for homeowners. It will maintain the current level of support enabling over 60 teachers to continue to meeting the high expectations our community deserves.

As a homeowner I enthusiastically support this initiative.

Jay McCormick, Munster