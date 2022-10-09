LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Munster Ridge Road project

Recently it was announced the town of Munster received a Federal Complete Streets Grant of $17.1 million to reconfigure Ridge Road from the Illinois-Indiana state line to Calumet Avenue in Munster. After reading about this and digging into this project, it is wrong for the this to approved!

The proposed project will reduce the roadway footprint from five lanes to three lanes. It will provide a 10-foot wide multi-use walking/bicycling path along the south edge of the right of way, and include other amenities such as trees, benches, signage, etc.

Sounds great right? Well not really. One of the so-called “benefits” of this project is to reduce the number of automobile collisions along the road. From 2016 to 2022 there have been 600 crashes along the corridor. So, explain to me how reducing the footprint of the road by 30% is going to cut this?

If anything, it will increase the number of safety-related incidents because the traffic count will not be reduced UNLESS drivers’ find an alternative route. Where is that except the local residential streets that parallel Ridge Road. I foresee more traffic on Harrison, Hohman, Manor, Timrick and Broadmoor as drivers search for alternate routes.

After a phone conversation with Munster Town Manager Dustin Anderson, the real issue is the amount of watershed from the roadway surface into the storm sewers as the real reason for this project. The safety and beautification are a side effect.

When I questioned the impact on the businesses along this route, I was told by Anderson that three of the local businesses think it is a promising idea. What about the rest?

Yet again a small minority of people are deciding what is best for the majority and spending tax monies to do so. I visit/shop Ridge Road businesses regularly and I feel some of them will not survive this change. I also feel sorry for the residents around the project. Your once quiet neighborhoods will soon be no longer!

Rick La Fever, Merrillville