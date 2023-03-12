Thank you for two recent articles describing potential initiatives which may lead toward reducing industrial pollution on our Lake Michigan shore.

Molly DeVore wrote of the EPA initiative which would close a gaping loophole which allows NIPSCO to ignore the cleanup of coal ash their Michigan City plant created between 1931-2015 (Feb. 19, “Cleanup deal on coal ash bodes well for MC site”). Coal ash is a dangerous pollutant which unmitigated threatens our water and public health.

Joseph Pete wrote about a US Steel proposal capture and convert carbon dioxide and convert it to useful chemicals for resale, significantly reducing pollution created by the GaryWorks plant (March 3, “U.S. Steel inks carbon capture deal that could clean up Gary Works’ emissions”).

We need to follow the development of these two projects so that we can regain the purity of our water, air and land in northwest Indiana.

Jay McCormick, Munster