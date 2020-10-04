 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Muting microphones, isolating candidates could improve debate
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Muting microphones, isolating candidates could improve debate

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to the editor stock

Wow! What a chaotic performance on the Tuesday night debate stage. Our friends around the world must be wondering how we could have possibly elected such a person to the office of president.

I have a request to the debate commission. Please don't subject us to another such performance. The following suggestion would surely help:

Place Trump and Biden in separate enclosed booths with microphones and speakers. When a question is directed to the president, kill Biden's microphone. Likewise, when a question is directed to Biden, kill Trump's microphone. This will permit each of them to respond to the other without offering an opportunity to talk over each other.

That seems to be the only way to control Trump's cruel, discourteous, despicable behavior.

Lee Ranger, Valparaiso

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts