LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Muting microphones, isolating candidates could improve debate

Wow! What a chaotic performance on the Tuesday night debate stage. Our friends around the world must be wondering how we could have possibly elected such a person to the office of president.

I have a request to the debate commission. Please don't subject us to another such performance. The following suggestion would surely help:

Place Trump and Biden in separate enclosed booths with microphones and speakers. When a question is directed to the president, kill Biden's microphone. Likewise, when a question is directed to Biden, kill Trump's microphone. This will permit each of them to respond to the other without offering an opportunity to talk over each other.

That seems to be the only way to control Trump's cruel, discourteous, despicable behavior.

Lee Ranger, Valparaiso

