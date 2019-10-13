I was diagnosed with stage 3, grade 3 breast cancer, HER2+ on April 20, 2018.
I began my chemo treatments on May 23, 2018, at Northwestern Prentice Women's Hospital, which I highly recommend.
I did chemo treatments of TCHP ( Taxotere, Carboplatin, Herceptin and Perjeta) every three weeks for five weeks.
It was supposed to be six rounds of chemo, but my oncology team stopped at five because I developed neuropathy in my right foot and fell several times. I had several MRI's, CT Scans, a PET scan and it was deemed that I had a complete response to chemo.
I then had a bilateral mastectomy with expanders at Northwestern on Oct. 10, 2018. Unfortunately for me, I developed necrosis on my cancer side and had to have a latissimus dorsi flap surgery in order to supply my cancer side with an adequate blood supply. I had that surgery on Nov. 9, 2018. I then had 28 rounds of radiation at St. Mary's hospital in Hobart. My last chemo treatment of TCHP was on Aug. 13, 2018, but I had to continue Herceptin to complete a whole year.
During all of this I continued to work as a lunch lady for CP schools, which I must add were amazing throughout my whole treatment and surgeries. I am also a mother of three, and I must add that my kids didn't skip a beat. They missed nothing, and I missed nothing.
Everyone was shocked when I finally told them that I was sick because they said they would have never guessed if I had not told them. My husband is a blessing and my children are brave and strong. I have one more surgery scheduled on Oct. 22 for exchange and fat grafting. Wish me luck!
Jennifer Dominguez, Crown Point