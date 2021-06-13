LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Namesake wouldn't be happy with Franciscan

It's an economic truism that money goes to money. But I'm not too sure that the truism should apply when people's physical, as well as emotional and psychological, health are in play.

Franciscan's decision to drastically reduce its presence in Hammond, (St. Margaret's Hospital) and expand facilities in Crown Point is a case in point. I applaud Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott for organizing a march a while ago from the Hammond police headquarters to the St. Margaret site to protest the extreme downsizing and demolition of most of the facility. He was joined by Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones and Burnham Mayor Robert Polk, both of whose commutes would be negatively affected.

McDermott referenced Franciscan's Christian foundation and moral principles, as well as its healthy financial position, as reasons Franciscan should remain a complete facility in Hammond. I doubt if St. Francis, a well-known advocate of the poor, would be happy with the organization that bears his name.

George Grenchik, Calumet City

