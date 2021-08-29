LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: National vaccine mandate

How many would die within 2 years without the laws on wearing a seat belt, no-parking area, smoking on airplanes and other public areas? Certainly not anywhere near the 638,830 who died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started almost two years ago. And yet, we have mandates (laws) about seat belts, smoking in public, etc., which are less life-threatening compared to COVID-19 infection, especially the Delta variant.

We even have mandates on vaccinations as requirements for children to start preschool, kindergarten, and 7th grade. So, why not a national mandate vaccination for all eligible individuals and for the CDC guidelines for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 and save tens of millions of lives?

Science, and even common sense alone, tells us that as long as we have unvaccinated (unprotected) people, who will unescapably be carriers or infected with the COVID-19 virus and act as the reservoir-host of the virus (where the virus will rapidly mutate to deadlier variants), we will continue to have this pandemic, which will get worse. How many more deaths are we waiting for?

Philip Chua, Munster

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1