(Regarding Times' article Feb. 1 "Porter County to revisit Ind. 149 route"):

It's not just cost. Extend Willowcreek and people can get to hospitals, the Portage courts, a theater, the Toll Road entrance and the expressway. They can go to many stores, take their boat to the marina, go to the beach or to City Hall and the police department on Central Avenue. Yes, Portage should provide access to the things it has promoted for years. They requested these superhighway connections.

If you go up Ind. 149 you go by houses, subdivisions, gas stations and have a good way to the mills. But not all the other places. Your costs show it is expensive to get over the swamp and train tracks via Ind. 149. Money is important. Paying with taxes means we will pay it via the county, state or national taxes. This is not free money.

Anyone looking at the population and roads here can see there will be more building and we need to make wise choices on how to move people. The committee made a wise decision years ago to not use Ind. 149.

Think some more and realize we don't need a road from Rt. 30 that does not provide a connection to important places. We need an intelligent plan to provide access for the most people at the most reasonable price.

Jane Smith, Valparaiso