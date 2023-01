When I read Mr. Davich's interview with Dennis Whittington (Jan. 16, "From segregated mill to civil rights chairman"), it was very surprising to me. I worked at U.S. Steel from 1974 to 1984. I never heard or saw the overt racial comments by supervision like Mr. Whittington described. I also went to Lew Wallace. I saw racial attacks from both sides. Racism comes in all colors.