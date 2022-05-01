LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Niemeyer climate resolution is pro-Indiana steel

Northwest Indiana is the nation’s steel production leader. Any policy related to steel will have an outsized impact — whether positive or negative — on the Region. This is particularly true of climate policy.

Nations like China and India produce and sell steel at a lower cost than American manufacturers, but we do it in a much more carbon efficient way. The answer to this environmental and economic challenge is found in a border carbon adjustment — a policy being advocated for by our very own Region-based State Sen. Rick Niemeyer.

In his recent op-ed in this paper, Sen. Rick Niemeyer discussed a resolution he introduced in the Indiana State Senate encouraging the support of Indiana’s federal delegation for the Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends Plan.

Our country needs a sensible climate policy that promotes environmental stewardship and protects our economy. And Indiana needs a climate policy that maintains our position as the nation’s steel leader. Putting American-made steel on a level playing field with foreign competitors is critical to economic stability in Northwest Indiana. Steel is a part of our life and our heritage. Sen. Niemeyer understands this and he has identified the precise policy that will preserve that heritage and our way of life here in the Region. I support his efforts and the Baker-Shultz Plan.

Noel Suarez, chair, University of Indianapolis College Republicans

