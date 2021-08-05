LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No debate about vaccine

Second-hand smoke, voter responsibility, Black Lives Matter are all important subjects for discussion and debate. But there should be no debate about the COVID-19 vaccine. We are experiencing a pandemic. Not a local outbreak or regional epidemic, but a world-wide pandemic. With global transportation, people take the virus with them like their luggage. The amazing technology available now made it possible to identify the virus and quickly create a vaccine against it. Yet people say it is dangerous, it hasn't been tested enough, it hasn't been approved, it causes the illness, it has magnets or ID chips. People say having to be vaccinated takes away their liberty, that wearing a mask is uncomfortable and annoying. So is dying. So is being told there are no beds in your local hospital because of a surge in COVID cases. So is not being able to visit your family at nursing homes, or go to church.
What about polio, smallpox and measles? These could have wiped out generations of us without vaccines. They took much longer to create and test due to the technology at the time. But they worked. They saved lives. The COVID-19 vaccine works.
The people who have not been vaccinated are the ones getting sick enough to be hospitalized. The people who refuse to wear masks are spreading the virus. I just wish there was a vaccine for stupid.
Darla Vellines, Hobart