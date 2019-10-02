Jim Petro's Letter to the Editor (Property taxes, scofflaw raise concern for seniors, Sept. 24) hit the nail right on the head. You would think the politicians, who these same people have kept in office for years, would act on this immediately. But like anything to benefit voters and taxpayers, it's a very long time of foot-dragging by the politicians. I tried to get a senior discount on my property taxes 13 years ago to no avail. It doesn't exist at Crown Point.
You have free articles remaining.
Carl Sanders, Lake Station