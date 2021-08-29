 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No science behind kids in masks
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No science behind kids in masks

This is in response to your Aug. 22 article "Teen fights for mask mandate in schools". The teen highlighted in the article directed the following comment to the LaPorte Community School Corporation regarding their optional mask policy: "You teach science, why don't you follow it?"

In their August paper titled "The Case Against Masks for Children", Dr. Marty Makary, professor of medicine at the John Hopkins School of Medicine, and Dr. H. Cody Meissner, chief of infectious diseases at Tuft's Children's Hospital and panel member in the FDA's external advisory panel for COVID-19 vaccines, wrote “… there's no science behind mask mandates for children."

Further, they stated the CDC's mask decrees "are perversely permissive as well as needlessly strict." In biology "permissive" is defined as allowing the infection and replication of viruses. In addition the authors pointed out at least ten harmful affects of masks on children.

There are sound, reasonable justifications for making masks optional for youths including incontrovertible medical ones. It is not enough to argue that satisfying one's own anxieties is a reason for universal masking of children or to indulge in panicky speech as another person did in the article who stated the hysteric "What's the magic number of children on ventilators?"

Thomas Sroka, Munster

