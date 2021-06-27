 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No such thing as gun violence
Let’s quit using the term gun violence. There’s no such thing. But violent people do exist. The Constitution gives citizens the right to use guns as a tool to guarantee their freedom and security. What should be done when people misuse this tool? Put the guilty before a firing squad so families victimized by gun crimes can witness the administration of justice.

But for this policy to work the mainstream media would have to drop their obsession with emotion and rein in their biases. This may be impossible. They have forgotten what “truth” and “justice” mean.

Martin Henrichs, Valparaiso

