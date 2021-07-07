LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No to Critical Race Theory

What a whitewash on Critical Race Theory this newspaper featured (A10, June 29). Of course, what can anyone expect from Associated Press but articles dripping with bias and masquerading as objective news. In fact, the deadly "shame and blame" CRT system is a left-wing political construct which seeks to polarize our society, starting with kids in school, in a them/us way, instead of seeking to promote harmony among all people, the American way — as in E Pluribus Unum — from many, one. Smart are the parents who don't want CRT taught in their children's classrooms and the school boards who oppose it!