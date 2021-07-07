 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No to Critical Race Theory
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No to Critical Race Theory

2019 Letters to the editor stock

What a whitewash on Critical Race Theory this newspaper featured (A10, June 29). Of course, what can anyone expect from Associated Press but articles dripping with bias and masquerading as objective news. In fact, the deadly "shame and blame" CRT system is a left-wing political construct which seeks to polarize our society, starting with kids in school, in a them/us way, instead of seeking to promote harmony among all people, the American way — as in E Pluribus Unum — from many, one. Smart are the parents who don't want CRT taught in their children's classrooms and the school boards who oppose it!

Barbara Bolesch, Chesterton

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts