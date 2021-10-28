LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No to rogue CPD cops

It has been recently reported that U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has invited Chicago police officers who refuse to follow the orders of their employer to comply with Chicago’s vaccine mandate to come to Indiana. Do we want these rogue police in Indiana? I say no.

Braun hasn’t publicly stated anything about a vetting process to weed out the unsavory cops. The last thing we need in our state is to bring in police officers who have no problem with violating the rules. We need police officers who follow the rules and orders of their employers, not police officers who willfully disobey the rules and orders of their employers.