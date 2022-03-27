LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Northwest Indiana should vote for a different party

Hey Northwest Indiana, what do you say we try something different this upcoming midterm election. Let’s vote for a different party.

You put the previous representative in office, who claimed he fought for Steelworkers for 38 years. During his term since 1980, we lost 48,000 steelworker jobs, reference NWI Times article. You replaced him with another anointed hand-picked replacement. His website says he’s fighting for steelworkers.

How long can you tolerate mediocrity? The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. One-party rule gets below average results, higher debt and a higher possibility of corruption.

Our representatives in NWI know they will just keep on being elected to a lifetime job. Try something different just once. New candidates and different parties yield new ideas. What do you have to lose?

James O’Donnell, Highland ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍

