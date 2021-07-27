LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Not enough help for seniors

Now retired, I can’t get financial assistance for our expensive medications and quality healthcare. I’m told I earned too much money on Social Security, because I am over the poverty level.

There’s a saying, “you learn, then earn” at every job. My Social Security entitlement was earned for working almost 50 years. But now as a senior citizen, I’m penalized for working hard. I guess I should have worked only minimum hours at a minimum wage job to provide for my family.

There are many people in America who expect the government to take care of them – providing food, shelter, healthcare, smart phones, on and on. Many of them haven’t contributed anything to society.

What is our government doing to help the seniors in this country who are over the poverty level but not wealthy?

True, there are many people who deserve benefits, but what about the ones who don’t take responsibility for the lives they choose?

For the people who work and pay taxes, keep working hard, because millions of people are depending on you.

Ken Bastasich Sr., Hammond

